San Diego Explained: How Unions Influence San Diego Politics

San Diego unions are among the most influential forces in local politics. Labor leaders don’t always agree, or have the same set of priorities, but together they hold significant sway.

They’ve also had a rocky couple years.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain who those labor leaders are and the level of influence they wield at City Hall.

