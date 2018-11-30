Building a better region together, one story at a time

San Diego Explained: How Unions Influence San Diego Politics

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain who those labor leaders are and the level of influence they wield at City Hall.
Adriana Heldiz

San Diego unions are among the most influential forces in local politics. Labor leaders don’t always agree, or have the same set of priorities, but together they hold significant sway.

They’ve also had a rocky couple years.

What do you want to know about San Diego? Ask us anything about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture or other topics you’ve always wondered about. Type your question into our submission form. We’ll choose the best questions, then ask readers to vote for their favorites. A Voice of San Diego reporter will investigate each winning question and report the answer. 

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

