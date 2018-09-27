San Diego Explained: Juvenile Halls Across the State Are Mostly Empty

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the last decade, juvenile halls statewide have emptied to unprecedented levels.

Prior to 2010, San Diego housed about 1,000 people every day in its juvenile halls. Then the numbers started going down — not just in San Diego, but across the state.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down why juvenile halls have emptied and unpack some of the challenges that lay ahead.