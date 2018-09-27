San Diego Explained: Juvenile Halls Across the State Are Mostly Empty
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down why juvenile halls have emptied and unpack some of the challenges that lay ahead.
In the last decade, juvenile halls statewide have emptied to unprecedented levels.
Prior to 2010, San Diego housed about 1,000 people every day in its juvenile halls. Then the numbers started going down — not just in San Diego, but across the state.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down why juvenile halls have emptied and unpack some of the challenges that lay ahead.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.