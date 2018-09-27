Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

San Diego Explained: Juvenile Halls Across the State Are Mostly Empty

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down why juvenile halls have emptied and unpack some of the challenges that lay ahead.
Adriana Heldiz

In the last decade, juvenile halls statewide have emptied to unprecedented levels.

Prior to 2010, San Diego housed about 1,000 people every day in its juvenile halls. Then the numbers started going down — not just in San Diego, but across the state.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

