San Diego Explained: Marijuana, Coming to a Door Near You

When voters approved Proposition 64 back in 2016, it gave local cities the power to choose their own rules for marijuana businesses.

Since then, some governments throughout California have embraced marijuana businesses, while most still continue to ban marijuana in some form.

But newly released state regulations could soon change that.

Those regulations allow licensed retailers to make deliveries in any municipality, regardless of whether local officials allow it. If the new rules go into effect by the end of the year, that could be a major blow to San Diego County, whose elected leaders voted last year to ban commercial marijuana sales, ordering its handful of medical dispensaries to close by 2022.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the recent changes to marijuana regulations and explain how they might affect local cities.