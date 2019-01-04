San Diego Explained: Meet San Diego's New Council President

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After voters ousted San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole in November, officials have rallied behind Councilwoman Georgette Gomez to become the next City Council president.

Gomez represents District 9, which includes City Heights and other areas. As the new Council president and chair of the Metropolitan Transit System, she’s now poised to become one of the region’s most powerful elected officials.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia speaks to Gomez about her priorities. VOSD’s Andrew Keatts wrote about her rise in November.