San Diego Explained: Meet San Diego's New Council President

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia speaks to Georgette Gomez about her priorities as the city’s new Council president.
Adriana Heldiz

After voters ousted San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole in November, officials have rallied behind Councilwoman Georgette Gomez to become the next City Council president.

Gomez represents District 9, which includes City Heights and other areas. As the new Council president and chair of the Metropolitan Transit System, she’s now poised to become one of the region’s most powerful elected officials.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia speaks to Gomez about her priorities. VOSD’s Andrew Keatts wrote about her rise in November.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

