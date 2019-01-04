San Diego Explained: Meet San Diego's New Council President

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia speaks to Georgette Gomez about her priorities as the city’s new Council president.
After voters ousted San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole in November, officials have rallied behind Councilwoman Georgette Gomez to become the next City Council president.
Gomez represents District 9, which includes City Heights and other areas. As the new Council president and chair of the Metropolitan Transit System, she’s now poised to become one of the region’s most powerful elected officials.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia speaks to Gomez about her priorities. VOSD’s Andrew Keatts wrote about her rise in November.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.