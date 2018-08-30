San Diego Explained: More Homes Are Coming to High Wildfire Risk Areas
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unravel the project that could put new homes at risk during a wildfire.
Many developers are looking to build housing projects in rural areas of the county, where land is cheaper.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently approved a 450-home project near Escondido called the Harmony Grove Village South. That plan, however, could result in the new homeowners being trapped in a wildfire.
Despite outcry from nearby residents and a review of the plan that found evacuation routes wouldn’t be sufficient, county officials gave the project their OK.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unravel the housing project that could put new homes at risk during a wildfire.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.