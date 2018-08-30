Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

San Diego Explained: More Homes Are Coming to High Wildfire Risk Areas

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unravel the project that could put new homes at risk during a wildfire.
Adriana Heldiz

Many developers are looking to build housing projects in rural areas of the county, where land is cheaper.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently approved a 450-home project near Escondido called the Harmony Grove Village South. That plan, however, could result in the new homeowners being trapped in a wildfire.

Despite outcry from nearby residents and a review of the plan that found evacuation routes wouldn’t be sufficient, county officials gave the project their OK.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

