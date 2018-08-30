San Diego Explained: More Homes Are Coming to High Wildfire Risk Areas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many developers are looking to build housing projects in rural areas of the county, where land is cheaper.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently approved a 450-home project near Escondido called the Harmony Grove Village South. That plan, however, could result in the new homeowners being trapped in a wildfire.

Despite outcry from nearby residents and a review of the plan that found evacuation routes wouldn’t be sufficient, county officials gave the project their OK.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unravel the housing project that could put new homes at risk during a wildfire.