San Diego Explained: Operation Streamline Gets Off to a Rough Start
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean explain Operation Streamline and why the new program has created new problems for San Diego’s federal court.
To keep up with the recent influx of immigration-related prosecutions, the federal court system that covers San Diego recently implemented a system called Operation Streamline, meant to massively speed up the proceedings.
So far, defense attorneys say the new process has just caused more problems. Hundreds of defendants are brought into federal courts each week. The chaos and confusion has led to mistakes by government prosecutors, like accidentally bringing juveniles into adult criminal court.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the ins and outs of Operation Streamline and explain why the new program has created new problems in federal court.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.