San Diego Explained: Operation Streamline Gets Off to a Rough Start

To keep up with the recent influx of immigration-related prosecutions, the federal court system that covers San Diego recently implemented a system called Operation Streamline, meant to massively speed up the proceedings.

So far, defense attorneys say the new process has just caused more problems. Hundreds of defendants are brought into federal courts each week. The chaos and confusion has led to mistakes by government prosecutors, like accidentally bringing juveniles into adult criminal court.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the ins and outs of Operation Streamline and explain why the new program has created new problems in federal court.