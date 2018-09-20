San Diego Explained: Ports of Entry and Their Power
Much of the current political rhetoric on immigration centers on parts of the border where people aren’t supposed to cross. But on this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean explain why ports of entry are so powerful.
San Diego County is home to two of the busiest ports of entry in the United States. One is located in San Ysidro and the other in Otay Mesa.
On a typical day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers survey thousands of travelers and attempt to weed out illicit goods and people.
