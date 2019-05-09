Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

San Diego Explained: Pot Equity Programs Seek to Avoid the War on Drugs' Mistakes

On the latest San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx talked with Councilman Chris Ward about his proposal to create a cannabis equity program and the challenges that lay ahead.
Adriana Heldiz

The war on drugs disproportionately affected communities of color in San Diego and beyond. Those same communities are now being left out of the legal marijuana industry.

Taking a page from a new state program, San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward is proposing that officials offer greater assistance to entrepreneurs who otherwise couldn’t raise the necessary funds for a marijuana business and go through the application process.

These types of programs have been tried in other cities, and they’re not without criticism. Applicants still need access to capital, so often they need to partner with an already wealthy investor.

On the latest San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx talked with Ward about his proposal to create a cannabis equity program and the challenges that lay ahead.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Marijuana
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Opinion

The Poway Shooting Was a Terrorist Attack, Not One Man Gone Mad

Morning Report: One Year in, Police Policies Don't Always Reflect 'Sanctuary' Law

Morning Report: State Knocks Escondido for Trying to Skirt Student-Teacher Ratio Rules

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: State Leaders Still Scrambling to Address Migrant Shelter Crisis

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Takeaways From Legalization’s First Year

Jesse Marx
News

VOSD Podcast: We Learned What a 'San Diego Special' Is and We're Obsessed

Adriana Heldiz
News

This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn

Jesse Marx
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!