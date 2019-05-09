San Diego Explained: Pot Equity Programs Seek to Avoid the War on Drugs' Mistakes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The war on drugs disproportionately affected communities of color in San Diego and beyond. Those same communities are now being left out of the legal marijuana industry.

Taking a page from a new state program, San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward is proposing that officials offer greater assistance to entrepreneurs who otherwise couldn’t raise the necessary funds for a marijuana business and go through the application process.

These types of programs have been tried in other cities, and they’re not without criticism. Applicants still need access to capital, so often they need to partner with an already wealthy investor.

On the latest San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx talked with Ward about his proposal to create a cannabis equity program and the challenges that lay ahead.