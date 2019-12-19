San Diego Explained: Psssssst. It's OK if You're Not Sure What a County Supervisor Does - Voice of San Diego

In 2020, San Diego residents will be electing three new representatives to the County Board of Supervisors.

Residents of District 1, which covers the South Bay area, will be picking a new supervisor for the first time in two decades. Four Democrats are vying to replace Supervisor Greg Cox: Rafael Castellanos, an attorney and Port of San Diego commissioner; state Sen. Ben Hueso; Sophia Rodriguez, an employee at the county’s Health and Human Services Agency; and Nora Vargas, a Southwestern Community College trustee.

In East County, the District 2 race features Democrat Kenya Taylor, and Republicans Steve Vaus, the mayor of Poway, and former state Sen. Joel Anderson.

Residents in District 3 — which covers parts of North County — will also be choosing between three candidates: incumbent Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, and two Democrats vying to replace her, Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz and Terra Lawson-Remer.

While the outcome of those races will determine the partisan makeup of the board, not everyone is well-versed on what a supervisor’s role even is. For this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break it down.