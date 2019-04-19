San Diego Explained: Revisiting the Recall Process

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Trustees called on Kevin Beiser, one of its own members, to resign. Trustees argued that Beiser could not uphold his responsibilities to the public while defending himself from allegations of sexual misconduct made by four men.

The board, however, has no official authority to remove Beiser from office if he chooses to ignore the public pressure. Local activists and parents say they are preparing to recall him, but the rules guiding that process for a school board member are a bit hazy.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia consider what recalling Beiser would require.

