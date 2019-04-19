Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: Revisiting the Recall Process

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia consider what recalling San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser would require.
Adriana Heldiz

Last week, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Trustees called on Kevin Beiser, one of its own members, to resign. Trustees argued that Beiser could not uphold his responsibilities to the public while defending himself from allegations of sexual misconduct made by four men.

The board, however, has no official authority to remove Beiser from office if he chooses to ignore the public pressure. Local activists and parents say they are preparing to recall him, but the rules guiding that process for a school board member are a bit hazy.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia consider what recalling Beiser would require.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Kevin Beiser recall San Diego Unified
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: RIP, Plaza de Panama Plan

The Plaza de Panama Project Is Officially Dead

Morning Report: City Attorney Program for Repeat Offenders Has Its Own Struggles

What to Read Next
Education

Schools Like Porter Elementary Are Struggling Badly and There’s No Clear Plan to Fix Them

Will Huntsberry
Education

District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline

Sara Libby
News

Friday 5: Proposition B, Pure Water Cost, Problem Principals

Adriana Heldiz
Government

As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down

Andrew Keatts
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!