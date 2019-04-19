San Diego Explained: Revisiting the Recall Process

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia consider what recalling San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser would require.
Last week, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Trustees called on Kevin Beiser, one of its own members, to resign. Trustees argued that Beiser could not uphold his responsibilities to the public while defending himself from allegations of sexual misconduct made by four men.
The board, however, has no official authority to remove Beiser from office if he chooses to ignore the public pressure. Local activists and parents say they are preparing to recall him, but the rules guiding that process for a school board member are a bit hazy.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia consider what recalling Beiser would require.
What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.