News

San Diego Explained: San Diego's Other Transit Agency

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through how the North County Transit District works and the people overseeing its operations.
Adriana Heldiz
0

Getting around San Diego isn’t always easy.

In the central areas of the region, folks have access to trolley and bus lines provided by the Metropolitan Transit System that stretch from Escondido all the way down to the U.S.-Mexico border. But up north, where the communities are less densely populated, folks rely on a different agency, the North County Transit District.

Its routes mainly cover Del Mar to the Orange County border along the coast, and extend out east all the way to Ramona and the Pauma Valley. But it also has services, like the Coaster, that take people from their coverage area into downtown San Diego.

The North County Transit District is considered the smallest of the two transportation agencies in San Diego, but even then, it serves some 849,000 constituents and provides around 11 million trips per year.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

