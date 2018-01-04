San Diego Explained: School Bus Fees

Getting kids to school every day is already a hassle, but for families who depend on school buses, the cost is often an added stress.

In recent years, school districts throughout the country have begun charging for school bus rides. San Diego Unified sends late payment information to a collections agency, which can negatively impact a parent’s credit score and make it harder for them to secure future loans.

Today the district charges $500 a year for one child and $250 for a second. That’s a maximum cost of $750 per family.

But while school buses can be a costly service for parents, the district has slashed its busing options, forcing many families to look for transportation alternatives.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Mario Koran and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive into the different school bus fees in the region and explain how they can negatively affect San Diego families.