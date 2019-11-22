 San Diego Explained: School Safety From the Students' Perspective - Voice of San Diego
San Diego Explained: School Safety From the Students' Perspective

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia sift through a student survey of safety issues and discuss the most striking findings.
Adriana Heldiz

There have been a lot of discussions on what can be done to make students feel safe at school, but rarely are students part of that conversation.

San Diego Unified gathers data that tells us how children feel. The California Healthy Kids Survey asks students a variety of questions from how safe they feel at school to whether their school is clean and tidy. 

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia sift through the answers to that survey and discuss the most striking findings.

School safety
Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.


