San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: SDSU's Four Big Promises for Mission Valley

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Catherine Green go over the four big commitments SDSU has to deliver now that it has its hands on the Mission Valley Stadium.
Adriana Heldiz

On Election Day, San Diego voters overwhelmingly approved Measure G, which directs the city to sell and lease the Mission Valley stadium land to San Diego State University.

The university is now feeling the pressure to deliver on a range of promises it, and its friends, have made to the community.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Catherine Green go over the four big commitments SDSU has to deliver.

(Bonus: The segment features Lewis’ dog, Coco, who is great. No, this was not written by Coco.)

 

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

