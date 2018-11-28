San Diego Explained: SDSU's Four Big Promises for Mission Valley

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Catherine Green go over the four big commitments SDSU has to deliver now that it has its hands on the Mission Valley Stadium.
On Election Day, San Diego voters overwhelmingly approved Measure G, which directs the city to sell and lease the Mission Valley stadium land to San Diego State University.
The university is now feeling the pressure to deliver on a range of promises it, and its friends, have made to the community.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Catherine Green go over the four big commitments SDSU has to deliver.
(Bonus: The segment features Lewis’ dog, Coco, who is great. No, this was not written by Coco.)
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.