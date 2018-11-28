San Diego Explained: SDSU's Four Big Promises for Mission Valley

On Election Day, San Diego voters overwhelmingly approved Measure G, which directs the city to sell and lease the Mission Valley stadium land to San Diego State University.

The university is now feeling the pressure to deliver on a range of promises it, and its friends, have made to the community.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Catherine Green go over the four big commitments SDSU has to deliver.

(Bonus: The segment features Lewis’ dog, Coco, who is great. No, this was not written by Coco.)