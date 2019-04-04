Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: So You Want a Public Record

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through the different ways the public can access records and how public records help keep local governments accountable.
Adriana Heldiz

One of the best ways folks can hold their public officials accountable is by keeping close tabs on public documents, whether they’re officials’ emails, memos, video footage, lawsuits, contracts or even text messages.

These records can shed light on how public policy is created, and give us a window into how public officials are behaving. Recently, state leaders have introduced legislation to reform the process of obtaining records.

Take SB 1421, a landmark law passed last year that gives the public access to records of police shootings and substantiated allegations of sexual assault or lying by on-duty officers. Then there was SB 615, written by Sen. Ben Hueso and sponsored by the San Diego city attorney’s office, which would have made it much harder for members of the public to take government agencies to court in instances in where officials failed to disclose records. After media outlets and several local leaders voiced their opposition, Hueso pulled his bill.

While the public can request any records they’d like, not all of them can be made public.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through the different ways the public can access records and how they help keep local governments accountable.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Public Records San Diego Explained
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Sweetwater to Pay $2M to Former Student Abused by ROTC Instructor

North County Report: Mosque Fire Was Far From North County's First Brush With Hate

Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: The Colorado Is a River, But Also a Bank

Adriana Heldiz
Government

Sacramento Report: One Records Bill Dies, and One Records Bill Lives

Sara Libby
Government

Gloria Bill Would Require Public Agencies to Keep Emails for at Least Two Years

Sara Libby
Politics

City Council, Mayor Line Up Against City Attorney's Public Records Proposal

Ry Rivard and Andrew Keatts
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!