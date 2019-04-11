San Diego Explained: The Agency Behind Some of the Region's Biggest New Projects

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In coming years, Seaport Village is going to be overhauled. It will be unrecognizable to what it is now. So will the Harbor Island area that once housed thousands of rental cars. As will the Chula Vista Bayfront. And, if San Diego’s mayor and others get their way, the Convention Center, too.

The agency behind all that is the Port of San Diego.

It serves as the landlord of 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. While many San Diegans may not know what the Port does, the agency has a strong hand in how San Diego will change and evolve in the future.

More recently, the Port of San Diego announced that it generated $9.4 billion for the local economy in 2017.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Scott Lewis joined NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to unpack the Port of San Diego’s biggest projects.