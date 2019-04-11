Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Port San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: The Agency Behind Some of the Region's Biggest New Projects

On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Scott Lewis joined NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to unpack the Port of San Diego’s biggest projects.

Adriana Heldiz

In coming years, Seaport Village is going to be overhauled. It will be unrecognizable to what it is now. So will the Harbor Island area that once housed thousands of rental cars. As will the Chula Vista Bayfront. And, if San Diego’s mayor and others get their way, the Convention Center, too 

The agency behind all that is the Port of San Diego. 

It serves as the landlord of 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. While many San Diegans may not know what the Port does, the agency has a strong hand in how San Diego will change and evolve in the future. 

More recently, the Port of San Diego announced that it generated $9.4 billion for the local economy in 2017. 

On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Scott Lewis joined NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to unpack the Port of San Diego’s biggest projects.  

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Chula Vista Bayfront Port Of San Diego San Diego Explained seaport village
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Explosive Docs Show Officials Failed to Act Over Problem Teacher for Years

Morning Report: San Diego Unified Board Calls for Beiser’s Resignation

Morning Report: Lawsuits Offer a Peak Into the Weird World of Signature-Gathering

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: So You Want a Public Record

Adriana Heldiz
News

San Diego Explained: The Colorado Is a River, But Also a Bank

Adriana Heldiz
News

San Diego Explained: The Lottery Isn't a Jackpot for San Diego Schools

Adriana Heldiz
News

San Diego Explained: What You Might Not Know About Balboa Park

Adriana Heldiz
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!