San Diego Explained: The Central Library's Role Amid the Homelessness Crisis - Voice of San Diego

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia take a look at the Central Library’s role in the midst of the region’s homelessness crisis.
Adriana Heldiz

The Central Library downtown is a popular destination for all San Diegans, including the region’s most vulnerable residents.

Homeless residents pack the air-conditioned space daily to use public computers and temporarily escape life on the streets, but as the city grapples with an uptick in homeless San Diegans who are struggling with mental illnesses and addiction, library employees have taken on the roles of social workers.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

