San Diego Explained: The Central Library's Role Amid the Homelessness Crisis - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia take a look at the Central Library’s role in the midst of the region’s homelessness crisis.
The Central Library downtown is a popular destination for all San Diegans, including the region’s most vulnerable residents.
Homeless residents pack the air-conditioned space daily to use public computers and temporarily escape life on the streets, but as the city grapples with an uptick in homeless San Diegans who are struggling with mental illnesses and addiction, library employees have taken on the roles of social workers.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia look at the Central Library’s new role in the midst of region’s homelessness crisis.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.