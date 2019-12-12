San Diego Explained: The City's Latest Hotel-Room Tax Pitch - Voice of San Diego



For years, the city of San Diego has tried to increase its hotel-room tax. But time and time again, voters have rejected each proposal. In March 2020, the city will take another stab at it.

The amount tacked onto hotel bills — which will range from 1.25 to 3.25 percent — will vary based on the hotel’s proximity to the downtown Convention Center. The money raised from that tax will fund an expansion of the Convention Center, homeless initiatives and road repairs.

But while San Diegans may be familiar with the hotel-room tax pitch, many don’t know how it would really work.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia demystify the new measure.

We also put together definitive FAQ on the initiative to get you ready for the March 2020 primary.