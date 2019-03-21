Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego Explained Video Water

San Diego Explained: The Colorado Is a River, But Also a Bank

On this week’s San Diego Explained, break down how the drying up of the Colorado River will impact West Coast residents.
Adriana Heldiz

The Colorado River essentially functions like a water bank for the three biggest states in the West: California, Nevada and Arizona.

Fearing that the federal government was about to step in to ration the river, states have been working on a new deal to share water. All this is happening because an ongoing drought along the river has collided with years of overuse by the states, primarily California and Arizona.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down how the drying up of the Colorado River could impact West Coast residents.
What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

The Learning Curve: San Diego’s Vaccine Exemption Doctor of Choice, in Her Own Words

Morning Report: School Board, Political Leaders Urge Beiser to Step Down

North County Report: Why Rocky Chavez Wants Back Into Oceanside Politics

What to Read Next
Science/Environment

Environment Report: County Penalized for Sewage Spill Into Local River

Ry Rivard
News

San Diego Explained: The Lottery Isn't a Jackpot for San Diego Schools

Adriana Heldiz
Science/Environment

Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River

Ry Rivard
News

San Diego Explained: What You Might Not Know About Balboa Park

Adriana Heldiz
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!