San Diego Explained: The County's Role in Safety Net Programs - Voice of San Diego

San Diego Explained: The County's Role in Safety Net Programs

San Diego County administers several programs that help families in need. Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain what they are and how they work.
Maya Srikrishnan

San Diego County administers several programs that help families in need of food, health insurance and cash assistance for rent or other bills.

These programs are funded by the federal government. Money is funneled to the state and then given to counties to actually dole out. The county receives and evaluates applications and handles cases for people who are applying for and receiving benefits.

To understand how someone can access these resources, I partnered with NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to explain the different assistance programs that the county offers.

