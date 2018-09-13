Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

San Diego Explained: The Fallout From the Hotel-Tax Measure Failure

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unravel the fallout from the latest hotel-tax effort.
Adriana Heldiz

The push to place a measure on the November ballot that would fund a Convention Center expansion, homeless programs and road repairs came to a dramatic end last month when a business and labor coalition failed to collect enough signatures in time. It could still qualify for the 2020 ballot.

But there are still many unanswered questions, one of which involves a potential legal fight with a developer.

Convention Center Expansion Homelessness
Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

