San Diego Explained: The Fallout From the Hotel-Tax Measure Failure

The push to place a measure on the November ballot that would fund a Convention Center expansion, homeless programs and road repairs came to a dramatic end last month when a business and labor coalition failed to collect enough signatures in time. It could still qualify for the 2020 ballot.

But there are still many unanswered questions, one of which involves a potential legal fight with a developer.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unravel the fallout from the latest hotel-tax effort.