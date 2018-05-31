San Diego Explained: The Hep A Fallout Continues

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fallout from last year’s hepatitis A outbreak is still unfolding.

The crisis, which killed 20 people and infected more than 500, was initially dealt with by bureaucratic bumbling, followed by a mad scramble.

Officials eventually installed dozens of hand-washing stations throughout the region, cleaned the streets with a bleach solution and opened temporary tent shelters to house San Diego’s homeless.

Now that the spread of the disease has tapered off, several agencies have begun to study exactly what happened.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean take a look back at San Diego’s response to last year’s hepatitis A outbreak.