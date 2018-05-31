San Diego Explained: The Hep A Fallout Continues
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean take a look back at San Diego’s response to last year’s hepatitis A outbreak.
The fallout from last year’s hepatitis A outbreak is still unfolding.
The crisis, which killed 20 people and infected more than 500, was initially dealt with by bureaucratic bumbling, followed by a mad scramble.
Officials eventually installed dozens of hand-washing stations throughout the region, cleaned the streets with a bleach solution and opened temporary tent shelters to house San Diego’s homeless.
Now that the spread of the disease has tapered off, several agencies have begun to study exactly what happened.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean take a look back at San Diego’s response to last year’s hepatitis A outbreak.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.