San Diego Explained: The Lottery Isn't a Jackpot for San Diego Schools

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thanks to a ballot measure approved by California voters in 1984, public schools get at least 34 percent of all state lottery revenues based on the size of their student population.

But the lottery funds that go to public schools are usually just a drop in the bucket when it comes to a school district’s annual budget. Of the $30.95 billion that the California State Lottery Act has sent to public schools across the state, about 6 percent went to San Diego schools. Much of that money goes to employee salaries.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia highlights VOSD’s coverage of California Lottery money that ends up in San Diego schools.