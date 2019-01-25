San Diego Explained: The Lottery Isn't a Jackpot for San Diego Schools

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia highlights VOSD’s coverage of California Lottery money that ends up in San Diego schools.
Thanks to a ballot measure approved by California voters in 1984, public schools get at least 34 percent of all state lottery revenues based on the size of their student population.
But the lottery funds that go to public schools are usually just a drop in the bucket when it comes to a school district’s annual budget. Of the $30.95 billion that the California State Lottery Act has sent to public schools across the state, about 6 percent went to San Diego schools. Much of that money goes to employee salaries.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia highlights VOSD’s coverage of California Lottery money that ends up in San Diego schools.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.