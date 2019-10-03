San Diego Explained: New Independent Contractor Law Explained

Stay up to Date
Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis joined NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia for this week’s San Diego Explained to break down a new law that limits when employers can classify workers as independent contractors.
There were stripper press conferences, trucker drive-bys, panicked newspaper editorials and months of debate over AB 5. But now Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s bill that limits the instances in which employers can classify workers as independent contractors is law.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill last month and called it “landmark legislation for workers and our economy.”
