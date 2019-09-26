 San Diego Explained: The Origins of San Diego's Housing Shortage - Voice of San Diego
San Diego Explained: The Origins of San Diego's Housing Shortage

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the events that led to San Diego’s housing shortage.
Adriana Heldiz

California’s housing shortage has become the biggest issue facing the state.

Just this year, state lawmakers introduced a series of bills in hopes of dramatically boosting the housing stock. But while the housing crisis has gotten a lot of attention, very few people understand how we got here.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the events that led to San Diego’s housing shortage.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about.  Submit your questions or ideas here

