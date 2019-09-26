San Diego Explained: The Origins of San Diego's Housing Shortage - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the events that led to San Diego’s housing shortage.
California’s housing shortage has become the biggest issue facing the state.
Just this year, state lawmakers introduced a series of bills in hopes of dramatically boosting the housing stock. But while the housing crisis has gotten a lot of attention, very few people understand how we got here.
