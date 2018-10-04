Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Marijuana San Diego Explained

San Diego Explained: The Pot Shop Crime Wave Hasn't Hit

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the ongoing concerns over the legal marijuana industry and consider some of the major proposals that failed to win support in the state Legislature.
Adriana Heldiz

Despite public safety concerns tied to legalizing marijuana, San Diego’s pot businesses are not experiencing the chaos that their opponents predicted.

Only a small number of crimes, almost all of them nonviolent, can be attributed to the city’s legal dispensaries, according to recent review by VOSD. But for local and state lawmakers, there’s still plenty of work to be done so that the system functions as smoothly as it was intended.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the ongoing concerns over the legal marijuana industry and consider some of the major proposals that failed to win support in the state Legislature.

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Airport's Terminal 1 Plan Doesn't Fly With Local Agencies

North County Report: A War Over Homes, Words and Turds in Del Mar

Morning Report: Funds to Pay for Affordable Housing Went to Other Stuff Too

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: Marijuana, Coming to a Door Near You

Adriana Heldiz
Government

Traveling Band of Prohibitionists Slow Down IB Marijuana Regulations

Jesse Marx
Politics

California GOP Congressman Leans on Cannabis Donors

Jesse Marx
News

Potcast: Connecting 'Cannaseuers'

Jesse Marx

Trending Stories
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
SDSU Can’t Say How it Will Pay for Everything in SDSU West Plan
After Budget Miscalculations, Sweetwater Must ID Millions in Cuts Within Weeks
Dog Pile: Local Agencies Blast the Airport Authority's Plan to Redo Terminal 1
Opinion
Prop. 10 Isn't a Viable Solution to Our Housing Problems
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
The Number of Youth in Juvenile Detention in California Has Quietly Plummeted
Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education
After Budget Miscalculations, Sweetwater Must ID Millions in Cuts Within Weeks
Opinion
Why SDSU Walked Away From the Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!