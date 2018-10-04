San Diego Explained: The Pot Shop Crime Wave Hasn't Hit
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the ongoing concerns over the legal marijuana industry and consider some of the major proposals that failed to win support in the state Legislature.
Despite public safety concerns tied to legalizing marijuana, San Diego’s pot businesses are not experiencing the chaos that their opponents predicted.
Only a small number of crimes, almost all of them nonviolent, can be attributed to the city’s legal dispensaries, according to recent review by VOSD. But for local and state lawmakers, there’s still plenty of work to be done so that the system functions as smoothly as it was intended.
