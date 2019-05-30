San Diego Explained: The State's Plan to Crack Down on Charter Schools

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail how several bills in Sacramento could impact charter schools across the state.
California legislators are working to cap the number of charter schools in the state and make it easier to shut them down.
Three bills in the state Assembly would get rid of a charter school’s ability to appeal to the state if a school district rejects its application, limit the number of charter schools in California and study their fiscal impact on neighborhood public schools. Each bill is still making its way through the Legislature, but some changes are already being felt in San Diego. State officials recently stood by San Diego Unified’s decision to shut down Thrive Charter School due to low academic performance.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail how the measures could impact charter schools across the state.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.