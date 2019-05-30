San Diego Explained: The State's Plan to Crack Down on Charter Schools

California legislators are working to cap the number of charter schools in the state and make it easier to shut them down.

Three bills in the state Assembly would get rid of a charter school’s ability to appeal to the state if a school district rejects its application, limit the number of charter schools in California and study their fiscal impact on neighborhood public schools. Each bill is still making its way through the Legislature, but some changes are already being felt in San Diego. State officials recently stood by San Diego Unified’s decision to shut down Thrive Charter School due to low academic performance.

