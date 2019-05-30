Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

San Diego Explained: The State's Plan to Crack Down on Charter Schools

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail how several bills in Sacramento could impact charter schools across the state.
Adriana Heldiz

California legislators are working to cap the number of charter schools in the state and make it easier to shut them down.

Three bills in the state Assembly would get rid of a charter school’s ability to appeal to the state if a school district rejects its application, limit the number of charter schools in California and study their fiscal impact on neighborhood public schools. Each bill is still making its way through the Legislature, but some changes are already being felt in San Diego. State officials recently stood by San Diego Unified’s decision to shut down Thrive Charter School due to low academic performance.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail how the measures could impact charter schools across the state.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a visual journalist at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

