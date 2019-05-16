Building a better region together, one story at a time

San Diego Explained: The Status of the City's Effort to Bury Power Lines Underground

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia give an update on the city’s long-running plan to bury overhead utility poles.
Adriana Heldiz

Since the ’70s, the city of San Diego has been working to bury overhead utility lines — a plan that will likely continue for decades.

In 2002, the city asked San Diego Gas & Electric to increase every city resident’s rates by about $3 a month and then turn all that money over to the city in order to fund the effort to move lines underground. Officials expected the project to be completed within 20 or 25 years, but there are still over 1,200 miles of lines yet to be buried.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.

