San Diego Explained: The Uncertain Future of Civic San Diego

In an effort to combat urban decay, the city created Civic San Diego in 2012 — a redevelopment agency that oversees public projects in the downtown area.

At first, the agency kept busy taking on several projects that were already in the works. But in recent years, Civic San Diego has struggled to stay afloat.

The agency can’t find ways to fund new projects and a series of scandals involving its board directors has caused uncertainty about the agency’s future.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unpack Civic San Diego’s role and explain why the agency keeps making headlines.