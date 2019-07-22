UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

San Diego Explained: Theories on El Cajon's Crime Surge

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia spoke with local officials and community members about the increase of violent crimes in El Cajon.
Adriana Heldiz

Violent crime reports in San Diego County have been falling since the mid-1990s, but in certain neighborhoods the figures are creeping up again.

But it’s a different story in El Cajon, where the collective number of homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults increased 20 percent between 2017 and 2018, and more than 50 percent between 2014 and 2018. City officials are not sure why, but they have a couple theories involving the city’s homeless and immigrant communities.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia spoke with local officials and community members about those theories.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

