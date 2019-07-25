San Diego Explained: TransNet Projects on the Chopping Block - Voice of San Diego

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More than a dozen major transportation projects across the San Diego region are at risk of not being completed.

According to the San Diego Association of Governments, TransNet — a half-cent tax passed in 2004 to fund transportation projects — isn’t bringing in as much money as expected.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia go through the projects that could be on the chopping block and explain why it’s caused tension among local leaders.

