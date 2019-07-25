 San Diego Explained: TransNet Projects on the Chopping Block - Voice of San Diego
San Diego Explained: TransNet Projects on the Chopping Block

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia go through the TransNet-funding projects that could be on the chopping block and explain why it’s caused tension among local leaders.
Adriana Heldiz

More than a dozen major transportation projects across the San Diego region are at risk of not being completed.

According to the San Diego Association of Governments, TransNet — a half-cent tax passed in 2004 to fund transportation projects — isn’t bringing in as much money as expected.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia go through the projects that could be on the chopping block and explain why it’s caused tension among local leaders.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

