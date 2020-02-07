 San Diego Explained: Voters Could Give Themselves Veto Power Over New Housing Projects - Voice of San Diego

News

News

San Diego Explained: Voters Could Give Themselves Veto Power Over New Housing Projects

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail what Measures A and B on the March ballot would mean for the county.
Adriana Heldiz

In less than a month, San Diego voters will decide whether they should have veto power over new housing developments in unincorporated areas of the county.

Two measures on the March ballot deal with new housing developments that don’t comply with the county’s general plan, which dictates what gets built where and who makes those decisions.

Measure A would require San Diego voters countywide to approve general plan amendments that increase residential density in semi-rural and rural areas. Measure B would approve a project called Newland Sierra. It was first OK’d by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in 2018, but residents forced it to a referendum after collecting enough signatures.

Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down what both measures would do on this week’s San Diego Explained.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

2020 Election county general plan Measure A Measure B
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Why Poway Gets Less State Funding

North County Report: Oceanside Unified Will Decide Two Schools' Fates

Morning Report: What We Know About Measure C's Homeless Funding

What to Read Next
Opinion

Measure A Doesn't Ban Specific Plans

JP Theberge
Opinion

The Issues With Measure A That No One’s Talking About

Catherine Ferguson
News

VOSD Podcast: Measure A Is the Most Interesting Primary Fight So Far

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Old AB 5 and Mayoral Race Tensions Going Strong in the New Year

Nate John
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!