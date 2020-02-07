San Diego Explained: Voters Could Give Themselves Veto Power Over New Housing Projects - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail what Measures A and B on the March ballot would mean for the county.
In less than a month, San Diego voters will decide whether they should have veto power over new housing developments in unincorporated areas of the county.
Two measures on the March ballot deal with new housing developments that don’t comply with the county’s general plan, which dictates what gets built where and who makes those decisions.
Measure A would require San Diego voters countywide to approve general plan amendments that increase residential density in semi-rural and rural areas. Measure B would approve a project called Newland Sierra. It was first OK’d by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in 2018, but residents forced it to a referendum after collecting enough signatures.
Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down what both measures would do on this week’s San Diego Explained.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.