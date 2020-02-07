San Diego Explained: Voters Could Give Themselves Veto Power Over New Housing Projects - Voice of San Diego

In less than a month, San Diego voters will decide whether they should have veto power over new housing developments in unincorporated areas of the county.

Two measures on the March ballot deal with new housing developments that don’t comply with the county’s general plan, which dictates what gets built where and who makes those decisions.

Measure A would require San Diego voters countywide to approve general plan amendments that increase residential density in semi-rural and rural areas. Measure B would approve a project called Newland Sierra. It was first OK’d by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in 2018, but residents forced it to a referendum after collecting enough signatures.

