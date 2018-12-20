Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: What You Might Not Know About Balboa Park

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt  and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia answer questions about Balboa Park submitted by readers.
Adriana Heldiz


Balboa Park sees millions of visitors each year who enjoy all the different amenities the park has to offer.

While many of those visitors are locals, there are still things that San Diegans might not know about their own park. For instance, many of the museums pay little to no rent and the San Diego Zoo, a big tourist attraction, benefits from a city tax that brings in $13 million each year.



Tags:

Balboa Park San Diego Explained
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

