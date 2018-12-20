San Diego Explained: What You Might Not Know About Balboa Park

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Balboa Park sees millions of visitors each year who enjoy all the different amenities the park has to offer.

While many of those visitors are locals, there are still things that San Diegans might not know about their own park. For instance, many of the museums pay little to no rent and the San Diego Zoo, a big tourist attraction, benefits from a city tax that brings in $13 million each year.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia answer questions about Balboa Park submitted by readers.