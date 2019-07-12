San Diego Explained: What's Driving Hondurans North

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Last month, VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan traveled to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. On this week’s San Diego Explained, Srikrishnan sat down with NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to talk about her trip and explain what’s happening in the country that’s causing so many residents to flee.
Since the first migrant caravan arrived in Tijuana back in 2017, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishan has spoken to dozens of Central Americans about their journey to the United States. Many of them say the growing violence and economic struggles have made it impossible to stay in their home country.
Last month, Srikrishnan traveled to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to see things for herself. On this week’s San Diego Explained, Srikrishnan sat down with NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to talk about her trip and explain what’s happening in Honduras that’s causing so many residents there to flee.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.