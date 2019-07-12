UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

San Diego Explained: What's Driving Hondurans North

Last month, VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan traveled to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. On this week’s San Diego Explained, Srikrishnan sat down with NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to talk about her trip and explain what’s happening in the country that’s causing so many residents to flee.
Adriana Heldiz

Since the first migrant caravan arrived in Tijuana back in 2017, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishan has spoken to dozens of Central Americans about their journey to the United States. Many of them say the growing violence and economic struggles have made it impossible to stay in their home country.

Last month, Srikrishnan traveled to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to see things for herself. On this week’s San Diego Explained, Srikrishnan sat down with NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to talk about her trip and explain what’s happening in Honduras that’s causing so many residents there to flee.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

