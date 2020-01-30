San Diego Explained: What's in the City's Homelessness Plan - Voice of San Diego

The city of San Diego has a plan on how to tackle homelessness. It concludes that thousands of supportive housing units and housing aid slots are needed to better combat homelessness and move thousands of homeless San Diegans off the streets over the next decade.

The estimated tab for these new housing resources: $1.9 billion.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia discuss what the plan includes and how it envisions alleviating the city’s crisis.