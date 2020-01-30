 San Diego Explained: What's in the City's Homelessness Plan - Voice of San Diego

San Diego Explained: What's in the City's Homelessness Plan

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia detail what’s included in the city’s plan to combat homelessness.
Adriana Heldiz

The city of San Diego has a plan on how to tackle homelessness. It concludes that thousands of supportive housing units and housing aid slots are needed to better combat homelessness and move thousands of homeless San Diegans off the streets over the next decade.

The estimated tab for these new housing resources: $1.9 billion.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia discuss what the plan includes and how it envisions alleviating the city’s crisis.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

