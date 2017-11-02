San Diego Explained: What's Next in the Vacation Rental Debate

Get News Delivered Daily
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go over what to expect from the vacation rental debate as the issue starts to heat up again.
For years, city leaders have struggled to figure out what to do with vacation rentals.
Neighbors near them have complained about loud visitors, while operators who rent out their homes or rooms within them defend them as a way to make ends meet.
One solution, backed by at least four City Council members, includes a three-night minimum stay in coastal zones and historic districts along with a requirement that property owners own a home for at least a year before renting it out.
But just as the San Diego City Council was about to vote on the proposed plan, a city attorney memo threw a wrench in things, and the meeting was called off. There’s a new meeting set for Dec. 12.
