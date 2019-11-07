San Diego Explained: Why Encinitas Is Suing Its Own Residents - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unravel the latest update on the Encinitas housing saga.
Encinitas is taking its own residents to court.
Every eight years, cities in California are required to draft and approve a blueprint that identifies where new housing could go. Encinitas has gone years without approving a blueprint because of a local measure known as Proposition A. It requires that any major land use changes first be approved by a popular vote. In the last two elections, Encinitas residents have rejected the city’s plans for more housing.
After a group of developers and low-income tenants sued, a judge agreed that Prop. A was preventing the city from complying with state law. He temporarily suspended it.
That paved the way for Encinitas to finally approve a housing plan. But it also required that the city do something about Prop. A going forward to avoid another showdown at the ballot box. The city is now dragging the main proponents of Prop. A into court and asking another judge to reconcile the local initiative with state housing laws.
