Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: Why Some Pay for Trash Pick-Up and Others Don't

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia spotlights a century-old city law that has complicated local trash policies ever since.
Adriana Heldiz

In the city of San Diego, there are a handful of laws that are considered sacred cows, meaning local leaders would rather not touch them.

One of them has to do with trash pick-up. San Diegans who live in single-family homes get free trash service and those who don’t must pay up.

Why this rule, called the People’s Ordinance, exists is a question that Voice of San Diego gets constantly. We recently answered it as part of our People’s Reporter feature, where the public can submit questions and vote on the one worth investigating.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia spotlights a century-old city law that has complicated local trash policies ever since.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

People's Ordinance trash
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Faulconer Goes YIMBY

Morning Report: An Annotated Guide to the State of the City Address

Morning Report: 4 Things to Watch for in the Mayor’s Big Speech

What to Read Next
News

The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

The San Diego Garbage Law That's Fueled a Century of Trash Talk

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: San Diego's Costly New Styrofoam Recycling Plan

Kinsee Morlan
Opinion

San Diego Is Hungry for Options to Divert Food From Landfills

Opinion

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Begun, the YIMBY War Has
Politics Report: A New Day for Council Land Use Politics
Judge Tentatively Rules Against MTS in Border Bus Terminal Fight
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
County Ed Office Takes Control of Sweetwater’s Board
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!