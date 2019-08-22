 San Diego Explained: Wide Disparities in College Attendance - Voice of San Diego
San Diego Explained: Wide Disparities in College Attendance

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia dive deep into new data on college attendance rates and explain what it tells us about students in San Diego.
Adriana Heldiz

New data released by the Department of Education shows that around 64 percent students in California are going to college.

But across San Diego County, there is a wide disparity in college attendance rates. For example, Latino students represent roughly 57 percent of the San Diego Unified population. Yet the district is failing to help them achieve graduation rates in line with their peers.

The data also show a disproportionate amount of students who attend community colleges, which tend to have a significantly lower completion rate than other institutions.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia dive deep into the data and explain what it tells us about students in San Diego.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

