San Diego Explained: Your Rights When Crossing the Border

Thousands of people cross the border through ports of entry every day. Recently, stories have emerged of Department of Homeland Security officials potentially abusing their power while people are crossing.

People have fewer rights at ports of entry than in the interior of the United States, but there are still limits to border officials’ authority, especially when they’re interacting with U.S. citizens. Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go over rules and rights when crossing the border on this week’s San Diego Explained.

