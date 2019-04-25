San Diego Explained: Your Rights When Crossing the Border

Stay up to Date
Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)
Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go over rules and rights when crossing the border on this week’s San Diego Explained.
Thousands of people cross the border through ports of entry every day. Recently, stories have emerged of Department of Homeland Security officials potentially abusing their power while people are crossing.
People have fewer rights at ports of entry than in the interior of the United States, but there are still limits to border officials’ authority, especially when they’re interacting with U.S. citizens. Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go over rules and rights when crossing the border on this week’s San Diego Explained.
What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.