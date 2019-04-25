Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

San Diego Explained: Your Rights When Crossing the Border

Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go over rules and rights when crossing the border on this week’s San Diego Explained.
Adriana Heldiz

Thousands of people cross the border through ports of entry every day. Recently, stories have emerged of Department of Homeland Security officials potentially abusing their power while people are crossing.

People have fewer rights at ports of entry than in the interior of the United States, but there are still limits to border officials’ authority, especially when they’re interacting with U.S. citizens. Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go over rules and rights when crossing the border on this week’s San Diego Explained.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Tags:

border crossing Customs and Border Patrol Department of Homeland Security
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: City Wants to Redevelop Under-the-Radar Part of Balboa Park

Morning Report: Beiser Is Back

Morning Report: Muslim Bullying Incident at Madison High Sparked Federal Investigation

What to Read Next
VOSD en Español

Una Guía Sobre los Derechos Cuando Cruce la Frontera

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

A Reader's Guide to Travelers' Rights When Crossing the Border

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

County Will Consider Suing Trump Admin Over Migrant Release Policy

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Zero Tolerance, Infinite Problems

Sara Libby
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!