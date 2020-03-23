 San Diego Magazine Laid Off Nearly Entire Staff - Voice of San Diego

San Diego Magazine Laid Off Nearly Entire Staff

San Diego Magazine has laid off almost its entire staff and essentially closed with little hope of restarting amid the broad economic shutdown that has occurred to stem the transmission of the coronavirus.
Scott Lewis
Image courtesy of San Diego Magazine Media

The magazine had 37 employees, and now only two financial employees remain to help wrap up.

The magazine first started publishing in 1948. Jim Fitzpatrick purchased it in 1994, later sold it and repurchased it in 2010.

Fitzpatrick said he had every intention to re-open when the crisis passes.

“San Diego Magazine is a 72-year-old brand and I will not let it die. This is hopefully a short pause,” he said in a written message.

Fitzpatrick said that the shutdown was immediately devastating.

“We cover what’s happening in San Diego, places to go, thinks to do, people to see. There’s not much happening, and what there is, changes day to day, hour to hour. Our wonderful supporters and clients have closed their businesses,” he said.

Disclosure: Erin Chambers Smith, the former chief content officer at San Diego Magazine, is a member of Voice of San Diego’s board of directors.

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

