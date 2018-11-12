Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Immigration

Sanctuary State Battle Heads to the 9th Circuit
Lyle Moran

A military police officer walks past a Border Patrol vehicle next to the secondary U.S.-Mexico border fence. Photo by David Maung

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 9 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose office has frequently sued the Trump administration, easily secured his first four-year term in Tuesday’s election.

The former congressman, who was initially appointed AG by Gov. Jerry Brown in late 2016, appears poised to keep locking legal horns with the federal government.

Last week, his office filed a brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case featuring the Trump administration’s challenge to three California laws designed to protect unauthorized immigrants.

The U.S. government, which argues the laws improperly interfere with its immigration enforcement work, appealed a federal judge’s July ruling largely siding with the state.

The most prominent of the 2017 statutes at issue is SB 54, the so-called sanctuary state law. It limits the cooperation and information state officials can provide federal immigration authorities.

The Trump administration also is challenging AB 103, which directs the state AG to inspect facilities housing civil immigration detainees, and AB 450, the law requiring an employer to provide employees with notices about federal inspections regarding their legal ability to work.

U.S. District Judge John Mendez of Sacramento sided with California in dismissing the challenges to SB 54 and AB 103. He also upheld the employee notice provision of AB 450, but issued a temporary halt on the state enforcing the portion of the law mandating private employers deny immigration officials access to nonpublic areas of a worksite, or employee records, without a warrant.

Becerra’s filing with the 9th Circuit asserts that all of the aspects of the California laws challenged by the Trump administration are a legal exercise of the state’s regulatory power.

“This authority over immigration matters does not give the federal government any corresponding power to control state or local officials, or to dictate how California uses state resources,” the brief states. “Nor does it divest California of its sovereign authority to, for example, review conditions in detention facilities within its jurisdiction or regulate employment in the state.”

The Trump administration’s reply brief is due Nov. 26. Oral argument has not been scheduled, said Becerra spokeswoman Jennifer Molina.

The U.S. Justice Department filed the case in March under AG Jeff Sessions, who was forced out last week. Time will tell if the DOJ takes a new approach to this case, or others involving California, under Acting AG Matthew Whitaker.

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lyle Moran

Lyle Moran is a Voice of San Diego contributor. He previously reported for the Los Angeles Daily Journal and San Diego Daily Transcript. You can reach him at lmoransun@gmail.com and find him on Twitter @lylemoran.

More in News

VOSD Podcast: Well, the Election Happened

Morning Report: Council to Weigh in on Homeless Navigation Center

Morning Report: SDSU Is on the Hook to Deliver These Promises

What to Read Next
News

Border Report: A Caravan Within the Caravan Has Arrived in Tijuana

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: Poway Still Giving FieldTurf Big Contracts Despite Failures

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: Nov. 2-9

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
The Four Big Promises SDSU Now Must Deliver in Mission Valley
Voters Hand San Diego State a Giant Gift, and a Giant Challenge
San Diego’s City Council Has a New Look – and a Veto-Proof Majority
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community
The Four Big Promises SDSU Now Must Deliver in Mission Valley
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!