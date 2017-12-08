News

Scenes From a Burned-Out Neighborhood

Photo albums and garden decorations are some of the few items left scattered amid charred rubble after the Lilac Fire engulfed several homes at the Rancho Monserate Country Club near Fallbrook.
Adriana Heldiz
0

Around 20 homes at the Rancho Monserate Country Club near Fallbrook were burned in the Lilac Fire. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Photo albums and garden decorations are some of the few items left scattered amid charred rubble after the Lilac Fire engulfed several homes at the Rancho Monserate Country Club near Fallbrook on Thursday.

The fire tore across 4,100 acres, causing hundreds of families to evacuate. Many still don’t know what has become of their homes.

When I got to Rancho Monserate, fire crews were still trying to put out hot spots, and the only people there were television crews and residents who’d came back to grab some essentials, like medicine.

Here’s some of what I saw.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: SoccerCity Analysis Raises Big Questions for City Decision-Makers

Morning Report: Effects of 17th Street Crackdown Come Into Focus

What it Took to Clear 17th Street

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: The Great Vacation Rental Debate

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: San Diego County Burns Again

Seth Hall
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: Pinning Down Elusive Vacation Rental Numbers

Kinsee Morlan and Jesse Marx
0 Comments
News

North County Report: Tax Bill Could End Housing Credit Used Heavily in North County

Ruarri Serpa
0 Comments
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!