Scenes From a Burned-Out Neighborhood

Photo albums and garden decorations are some of the few items left scattered amid charred rubble after the Lilac Fire engulfed several homes at the Rancho Monserate Country Club near Fallbrook on Thursday.
The fire tore across 4,100 acres, causing hundreds of families to evacuate. Many still don’t know what has become of their homes.
When I got to Rancho Monserate, fire crews were still trying to put out hot spots, and the only people there were television crews and residents who’d came back to grab some essentials, like medicine.
Here’s some of what I saw.
