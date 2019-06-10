UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire

In an astonishing series of regulatory filings, SDG&E said it is almost certain to cause or contribute to a catastrophic fire sometime in the next 20 years.
Ry Rivard
Firefighters battle the Bernardo Fire near San Diego in 2014 / Photo by Sam Hodgson

In 2007, San Diego Gas & Electric’s equipment ignited the Witch, Guejito and Rice fires that burned over 200,000 acres, killed two people and destroyed 1,300 homes.

Since then, the company has spent $1.5 billion preparing for another fire and, so far, it’s worked. The company hasn’t caused a major fire in 12 years.

But SDG&E doubts the streak will last.

“While the goal behind these efforts is to avoid wildfire ignitions related to SDG&E facilities, SDG&E cannot entirely eliminate that risk,” the company’s director of financial planning, Don Widjaja, said in recent written testimony to the California Public Utilities Commission.

His remarks are part of an astonishing series of regulatory filings in which SDG&E said it is almost certain to cause or contribute to a catastrophic fire sometime in the next 20 years.

SDG&E’s wildfire risk model predicts there’s a 5 percent chance the company causes or contributes to a major fire in any given year.

The company said the average fire it contributes to is likely to cause $3.7 billion in damage, roughly a billion dollars more than the company paid after the 2007 fires.

“To arrive at these estimates, we took into account a variety of factors, including historical information, current environmental conditions, operating procedures and fire behavior modeling that forecasts the potential consequences of wildfires,” company spokeswoman Helen Gao said in an email. “SDG&E’s method creates 10,000 modeled outcomes, which are then analyzed to calculate the probability of fires exceeding a certain amount of financial damage.”

Because of this, the company is asking for permission to increase electricity rates by $168 million in the next several years to help maintain investor confidence. SDG&E is owned by San Diego-based Sempra Energy, which is publicly traded.

SDG&E wants to assure its investors that despite the enormous wildfire risk, the company will still turn a profit. So, it wants to increase the rate of return for investors from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

The company said investor confidence helps its customers, even if funding confidence-boosting measures for investors means increasing power bills. SDG&E said shaky companies pay higher interest rates when they borrow money. SDG&E plans to borrow nearly $6 billion over the next five years. Those borrowing costs are also passed on to customers.

Officials at the company remain bitter over a 2017 California Public Utilities Commission decision. Regulators denied the company’s request to make customers pay for $379 million in costs related to the 2007 fires that SDG&E’s insurers wouldn’t cover.

Regulators denied the request, in part, because it found that SDG&E had not followed “good utility practice” before and during the 2007 fires. The company is appealing that decision all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now, the company still only has $1.5 billion in insurance – far less than the damage it expects it might help cause in coming years. But the company argues may not make sense to buy insurance to cover all the potential losses, because carrying more insurance could end up costing more over time than if the company had to pay for extraordinary damages out of pocket, in part because tax code allows it to write off some of those expenses.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Sdg&e wildfire
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ry Rivard

Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and power. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.

More in News

Morning Report: SDG&E Says It's Inevitable It Will Cause a Fire

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: This Week In Mayoral Messaging

What to Read Next
Opinion

Stop Dismissing Concerns About the Risks of New Homes in Wildfire Zones

JP Theberge
Science/Environment

This Company Will Clear Fire Hazards From Your Property Whether You Asked it to or Not

Ry Rivard
Opinion

San Diego County Is Disregarding Fire Risk to an Astonishing Degree

Tiffany Yap
Government

After Decades of Slow-Going, City Plans to Speed Up Utility Undergrounding

Ry Rivard

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
Power Companies Plan to Keep Killing Power to Guard Against Wildfires
Dems Disagree on SANDAG's Transit Plan
Culture Report: The Timken Branches Out
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
Politics Report: Chula Vista Councilwoman Explains Bizarre Firing
Politics Report: Sharp Words at SANDAG Meeting
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!