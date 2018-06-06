Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Special Podcast: Election Results
Kinsee Morlan

State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and Nathan Fletcher, a candidate for San Diego County supervisor, embrace while waiting for election results on June 5, 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

A lot of races turned out to have much cleaner outcomes after early results than in the past.

In a special election podcast, Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts digest the election results.

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

