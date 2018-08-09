Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Special Podcast: Scott Sherman on San Diego's Frustrations and Failures

The councilman explains why he wants to help Airbnb throw out new rules on vacation rentals and why he's no fan of city attorney's chief of staff.
Scott Lewis
Scott Sherman

San Diego City Councilman Scott Sherman / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Councilman Scott Sherman has been in the middle of some heated debates recently. We asked him to come into the podcast studio to talk about them — everything from the failed signature-gathering effort to put a measure on the ballot that would have increased hotel taxes to the stunning loss the city took at the California Supreme Court recently on a previous ballot measure to reform pensions.

On that one, Sherman thinks the city should appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On vacation rentals, Sherman explained why he thinks Airbnb and other providers are right on to send the Council’s new rules to a referendum.

“The reason I’m so passionate about this one is I’m just a property rights guy. I really believe that property rights, that’s one of the foundational pillars of our Constitution. Without that, we don’t have freedom. We don’t have liberty,” he said.

Other highlights:

  • Sherman said he’s no fan of Gerry Braun, the city attorney’s chief of staff.
  • He said he has been on the phone with the NFL but can’t talk about it.
  • He thinks SDSU should have had to pay far more for rent at SDCCU stadium but then should have been allowed to keep whatever revenue it raised helping rent the stadium out.

Check out the full interview here.

Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

