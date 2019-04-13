Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Top Stories

Top Stories: April 5-12

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

 

Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1.District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline

San Diego Unified said for years it had no records of complaints against La Jolla High School teacher Martin Teachworth. Now, it has provided documents showing school police believed he committed a crime against a student and that other students complained about inappropriate touching for years, yet officials took no action against him. (Sara Libby)

2. Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher

The settlement not only illuminates the ways in which problem educators can move from school district to school district but the extremely high cost — morally and financially — such moves can have for districts that decline to thoroughly examine the backgrounds of the educators they hire. (Kayla Jimenez)

3. Opinion: Horton Plaza Project Would Breathe New Life Into Downtown

The Campus at Horton project could help position downtown as an adaptive and creative center with an eye toward a sustainable future. (Betsy BrennanMark Cafferty and Jerry Sanders)

4. As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down

Aside from an initial denial, San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser hasn’t made any public appearances or statements since four men accused him of sexual misconduct. The Board of Trustees plans to vote Tuesday on a resolution formally calling on Beiser to resign. But if Beiser continues to ignore calls for him to step down, the board won’t have many other options. (Andrew Keatts)

5. Labor, Allies and Mayor Take on a Councilman and the Left in Convention Center Fight

The mayor and labor leaders are rallying to move the Convention Center measure they jointly negotiated with business leaders to the March 2020 ballot, instead of putting it before voters in November 2020. But activists and one city councilman are working hard to thwart that plan. (Scott Lewis)

6. Environment Report: For Long-Term Water Supply, U.S. Officials Look to Mexico

Officials want to study the health effects of dust in the Tijuana River Valley, SoCalGas sees a threat from SoCal Edison and more in our biweekly roundup of environmental news. (Ry Rivard)

7. Signature-Gathering Lawsuits Bring Some of the Industry’s Biggest Tensions to Light

Three lawsuits — involving the San Diego Convention Center and the Chargers stadium ballot measures — filed in San Diego against a high-profile signature-gathering company shed light on some of the pay disputes and complaints of fraud that have long plagued the industry. (Will Fritz)

8. San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave

San Diego Unified determined former Serra High principal Vincent Mays harassed employees and faked his diploma. It gave him a central office job, then paid him not to work for 17 months and agreed not to tell future employers about his conduct. (Will Huntsberry)

9. SDSU Aiming for Mission Valley Discount

During the contentious campaign to decide the fate of Mission Valley last fall, SDSU and its boosters repeatedly promised to pay “fair market value” for the old Qualcomm Stadium site. Now, a top school official says the city should reduce the sales price by millions of dollars. (Ry Rivard)

10. Politics Report: The Way Things Are Now

Democrats are in charge and they’re getting a lot of what they want but new ruptures are appearing within the liberal coalition. (Andrew Keatts and Lisa Halverstadt)

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Top Stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

VOSD Podcast: What the District Knew About a Predatory Teacher

Morning Report: The Sad State of Porter Elementary

San Diego Explained: The Agency Behind Some of the Region's Biggest New Projects

What to Read Next
News

Top Stories: Feb. 22-March 1

Adriana Heldiz
News

Top Stories: Feb. 15-22

Adriana Heldiz
Top Stories

Top Stories: Jan. 11-18

Nate John
News

Top Stories: Sept. 21-28

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down
Opinion
Horton Plaza Project Would Breathe New Life Into Downtown
Signature-Gathering Lawsuits Bring Some of the Industry's Biggest Tensions to Light
Schools Like Porter Elementary Are Struggling Badly and There’s No Clear Plan to Fix Them
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!