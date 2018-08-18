Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News

Top Stories: Aug. 10-17

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Aug. 10-17.
Adriana Heldiz
Kevin Faulconer

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer appears at the U.S. Grant Hotel on the night of the June 2018 primary election. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

1. The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit

The decade-long push to expand the Convention Center has failed once again. Funding for homeless services is not on the way. Likely more than a million dollars of donations and union dues put into the campaign was lit on fire. Along the way, even as warning signs emerged, several decisions were made to keep going forward. (Scott Lewis)

2. A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds

The city’s Ethics Commission fined Phil Rath, board chair of Civic San Diego, $11,000 for his failure to disclose his financial relationship with a developer that won a competition to build a $47 million project in southeastern San Diego, and a $5.8 million loan from city affordable housing funds. Rath also failed to recuse himself from two votes related to the project. Rath received $100,000 from the developer 10 months earlier. (Andrew Keatts)

3. An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego

Urban San Diego may seem like an unlikely place for an out-of-control wildfire. After all, the city’s many canyons are small and cut-through with street networks, and close to city fire stations to ensure a quick response. But San Diego’s unique topography sets the stage for what could actually be a damaging wildfire. (Diana Leonard)

4. The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh

Over the last several years, the Airport Authority dropped the Lindbergh Field name and removed a large mural of Charles Lindbergh, suggesting it was moving away from the aviation hero, who had a history of anti-Semitic and racist views. But it’s more complicated than that. (Kinsee Morlan)

5. Politics Report: Behind the Scenes of the Big Vote

One labor leader broke with his colleagues before a crucial City Council vote Thursday on the Convention Center initiative before breaking back. Plus: Rep. Juan Vargas says he gave away private prison company donations, and San Diego City Council candidate Vivian Moreno talks about housing. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

6. The Death of the Convention Center Measure Brings on Two Big Questions

City officials are grappling with a potential $5 million bill and whether a waterfront Convention Center expansion is still possible in the wake of a failed effort to get a measure to pay for it on the November ballot. (Lisa Halverstadt)

7. Opinion: It’s Time for the City to Get Over the Waterfront Convention Center Obsession

Right now, city leaders are trying to make a decision about whether to pay off a couple guys who hold the land needed for a bayfront Convention Center expansion. If city leaders stiffs them, they’d better be ready to abandon that long-held vision in favor of something that would expand the Convention Center in the opposite direction and connect it better with downtown. (Scott Lewis)

8. Opinion: There’s an Obvious Clientele for the Glut of Empty Apartments Downtown

In recent years, downtown San Diego has become an epicenter of a lot of that new construction at the high end of the market. But there’s a big problem: We need people to start living in those new apartments. The Navy’s presence provides for a mutually beneficial solution. (Andy Kopp)

9. Judge Puts Major Change to County Elections on the Ballot

A Superior Court judge ruled late Friday that the county must give voters a chance to weigh in on an election reform measure that would boost Democrats’ chances of winning county races. (Andrew Keatts)

10. Opinion: Future Taxpayers and Public Employees Are Paying for Past Pension Mistakes

Public sector unions are displeased at proposals to make the full cost of their pensions known. But as the experience of San Diego County so aptly demonstrates, the damage caused by overpromising is often borne by government workers themselves, particularly future hires. (Robert Fellner)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Out of Space, ICE Is Turning to Border Patrol to Detain Migrants

Faulconer Staffer and Imperial Beach Candidate Lobbied IB on Pot

Increasingly Large Fentanyl Loads Are Coming Across the Border

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: The State Is Still Cleaning Up the County Election Reform Mess

Sara Libby
Education

The Learning Curve: And We’re Back

Will Huntsberry
Politics

San Diego Explained: How Referendums Shape Local Politics

Adriana Heldiz
News

ICE Is Turning to Border Patrol to Detain Migrants, Raising Alarms

Maya Srikrishnan

Trending Stories
The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh
An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego
A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds
Opinion
Future Taxpayers and Public Employees Are Paying for Past Pension Mistakes
Opinion
It's Time for the City to Get Over the Waterfront Convention Center Obsession
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!