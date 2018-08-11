Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: Aug. 3-10

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

Former Mayor Jerry Sanders / Photo by Sam Hodgson

1. Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case

The California Supreme Court decided that former Mayor Jerry Sanders played such an important role in conceiving of and developing a ballot measure to eliminate pensions for city employees that it was his own proposal. Thus, he should have, as the city’s chief labor negotiator, met with labor unions first to talk about it. The court didn’t invalidate the law, though. It sent it back to the Court of Appeal to decide what to do. With that, the court put the city of San Diego on notice that it could be in for an unimaginably complex series of negotiations and changes. (Scott Lewis)

2. Politics Report: The Woman Who Torpedoed Proposition B

Ann Smith started warning the city it was treading in dangerous legal waters before the landmark pension reform ballot measure even made the ballot. Now she has vindication. Plus: The worst tweet SoccerCity could see. And the actual legal issues in the Port vs. Airport feud. (Scott Lewis)

3. The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit

The decade-long push to expand the Convention Center has failed once again. Funding for homeless services is not on the way. Likely more than a million dollars of donations and union dues put into the campaign was lit on fire. Along the way, even as warning signs emerged, several decisions were made to keep going forward. (Scott Lewis)

4. Clairemont Homeless Project Could Foreshadow the Battles and Compromises to Come

Clairemont residents revolted against a plan to build a 52-unit supportive housing project. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders are increasingly saying they need to do whatever they can to push those projects forward anyway. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. The Big Costs Driving San Diego Unified’s Looming Shortfall

San Diego Unified expects to have to cut $41 million for the 2019-2020 school year. Some of the growing costs, like health care, are largely outside the district’s control. But one major cost was very much within the district’s control: extra employee raises. (Ashly McGlone)

6. Opinion: The Airport Authority Is Proving Itself a Bad Neighbor

The Airport Authority’s decision to join a lawsuit against the Port, over a fee that was similarly used to boost downtown San Diego attractions, is particularly troubling because it came without any meaningful notice or attempt to work out differences.(Ann Moore)

7. National City Officials Can’t Hide Their Disdain for Police Protesters

Often when a citizen dies in police custody, officials respond with messages emphasizing civility and respect for all sides involved. But in National City, the mayor and police chief have made no secret of their distaste for activists demanding information about the circumstances surrounding the death of Earl McNeil. (Jesse Marx)

8. Government Kept Migrants in Custody Long After They Were Ordered Released

Migrants convicted of misdemeanors for entering the country illegally were still in detention nearly a week after they were supposed to be released from custody, court filings show. (Maya Srikrishnan)

9. Environment Report: San Diego’s in Hot Water

California regulators could make power more affordable for local government-run utilities, county officials are confident new homeowners won’t burn to death and more in our biweekly roundup of environmental news. (Ry Rivard)

10. Convention Center Measure Needs Further Signature Vetting, Unleashing Chaos

The labor and business-backed campaign to place a hotel-tax measure on the November ballot received devastating news Wednesday: The county registrar will need to conduct a full count of signatures, a weeks-long process that could keep the measure off the ballot. The measure was indisputably San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s highest priority. (Scott Lewis and Lisa Halverstadt)

Tags:

Top Stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: RIP, Convention Center Measure

Coronado Bridge Suicide Barrier Pushed Until 2019

Morning Report: Convention Center Chaos

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: 'What a Shit Show'

Kinsee Morlan
News

Special Podcast: Scott Sherman on San Diego's Frustrations and Failures

Scott Lewis
Government

A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds

Andrew Keatts
Public Safety

National City Death Prompts New Questions Over Police Responses to the Mentally Ill

Jesse Marx

Trending Stories
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
Clairemont Homeless Project Could Foreshadow the Battles and Compromises to Come
Opinion
The Airport Authority Is Proving Itself a Bad Neighbor
Politics Report: The Woman Who Torpedoed Proposition B
The Big Costs Driving San Diego Unified's Looming Shortfall
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!