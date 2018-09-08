Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: Aug. 31-Sept. 7

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 7.
Adriana Heldiz
Westview Poway

Westview High School. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 7.

1. Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education

Poway Unified agreed not to mention to future employers that two high school teachers at separate schools had been forced out for having romantic relationships with students. Their cases reveal how district decisions, and a slow-moving state system, can leave future employers largely in the dark, allowing those ousted for misconduct to continue working with youth. (Ashly McGlone)

2. Few Crimes Linked to Legal Pot Dispensaries in First Half of 2018

Industry players say the lack of trouble and a change in police leadership has allowed them to rebuild their relationship with law enforcement. (Jesse Marx)

3. Taxpayers Association’s School Bond Calls Cause Board Resignations

Two directors resigned from the Taxpayers Association board and one released a blistering letter about why. (Scott Lewis)

4. Why the Homeless Tents Are Moving Far Fewer People Into Housing Than Leaders Hoped

Through the end of May, just 12 percent of homeless clients staying in three tent shelters had moved onto permanent housing, far short of the 65 percent goal city leaders set. Now, city leaders are forced to grapple with the results the tents have delivered as they also debate the structures’ future. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. What We Know About a Hillcrest Restaurant’s Hazy Past and Future

As the sprawling Pernicano’s property in central Hillcrest is once again on the cusp of a sale, here are questions and answers about its storied and decrepit past, and its uncertain but possibly promising future. (Randy Dotinga)

6. City Shakeup Aims to Clean Up Water Department Messes

The head of the city of San Diego’s water department is stepping down and Mayor Kevin Faulconer has ordered a shakeup of the troubled department. (Ry Rivard)

7. Politics Report: All Politics Is Signature-Gathering

We finally figured out what the signature-gatherers have been buzzing about: There’s already a petition planned to throw out the county’s (yet-to-be-done) approval of a major North County development. Also: some races to watch around the county. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

8. Why Duncan Hunter Is in So Much Trouble

We have decided, except for some narrow circumstances, that you can’t give politicians money that they can put directly in their pockets. We don’t want politicians to feel personally indebted to people who want things from the government. (Scott Lewis)

9. Sacramento Report: Deadline Day in the Capitol

A landmark climate bill makes it through the Legislature; a landmark police bill does not, and more scenes from a whirlwind week in Sacramento as legislators scramble to vote on every bill by the end of the day Friday. (Sara Libby and Ry Rivard)

10. Opinion: Jerry Sanders Has a Right to Free Speech, Too

Nothing in state law in 2012 required the San Diego mayor to keep quiet on pension reform because he didn’t meet with labor unions first. The current city attorney is right to challenge the recent ruling on First Amendment grounds. (Jan Goldsmith)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Politics Report: The Other SANDAG Leadership Search

VOSD Podcast: The School District Took a Hard Look at Graduation Rates After All

Morning Report: Poway Unified Agreed Not to Disclose Two Teachers' Sexual Misconduct

What to Read Next
Education

Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education

Ashly McGlone
News

San Diego Explained: How an Arts District Grew Inside Liberty Station

Adriana Heldiz
Opinion

City-Owned Utilities Are Good Even for Cities That Don't Choose Them

Dwight Worden, Catherine Blakespear and David Zito
Government

The Water Department’s Latest Problem: Its Own Employees (and Lack Thereof)

Ry Rivard

Trending Stories
Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education
Few Crimes Linked to Legal Pot Dispensaries in First Half of 2018
Taxpayers Association's School Bond Calls Cause Board Resignations
The Water Department’s Latest Problem: Its Own Employees (and Lack Thereof)
Morning Report: It's Getting Harder to Be a Witness Under Zero Tolerance
Environment Report: Doomsday for Colorado River Approaches
Fired Over a FedEx
Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education
Why Duncan Hunter Is in So Much Trouble
What We Know About a Hillcrest Restaurant's Hazy Past and Future
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!