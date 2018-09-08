Top Stories: Aug. 31-Sept. 7

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 7.

1. Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education

Poway Unified agreed not to mention to future employers that two high school teachers at separate schools had been forced out for having romantic relationships with students. Their cases reveal how district decisions, and a slow-moving state system, can leave future employers largely in the dark, allowing those ousted for misconduct to continue working with youth. (Ashly McGlone)

2. Few Crimes Linked to Legal Pot Dispensaries in First Half of 2018

Industry players say the lack of trouble and a change in police leadership has allowed them to rebuild their relationship with law enforcement. (Jesse Marx)

3. Taxpayers Association’s School Bond Calls Cause Board Resignations

Two directors resigned from the Taxpayers Association board and one released a blistering letter about why. (Scott Lewis)

4. Why the Homeless Tents Are Moving Far Fewer People Into Housing Than Leaders Hoped

Through the end of May, just 12 percent of homeless clients staying in three tent shelters had moved onto permanent housing, far short of the 65 percent goal city leaders set. Now, city leaders are forced to grapple with the results the tents have delivered as they also debate the structures’ future. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. What We Know About a Hillcrest Restaurant’s Hazy Past and Future

As the sprawling Pernicano’s property in central Hillcrest is once again on the cusp of a sale, here are questions and answers about its storied and decrepit past, and its uncertain but possibly promising future. (Randy Dotinga)

6. City Shakeup Aims to Clean Up Water Department Messes

The head of the city of San Diego’s water department is stepping down and Mayor Kevin Faulconer has ordered a shakeup of the troubled department. (Ry Rivard)

7. Politics Report: All Politics Is Signature-Gathering

We finally figured out what the signature-gatherers have been buzzing about: There’s already a petition planned to throw out the county’s (yet-to-be-done) approval of a major North County development. Also: some races to watch around the county. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

8. Why Duncan Hunter Is in So Much Trouble

We have decided, except for some narrow circumstances, that you can’t give politicians money that they can put directly in their pockets. We don’t want politicians to feel personally indebted to people who want things from the government. (Scott Lewis)

9. Sacramento Report: Deadline Day in the Capitol

A landmark climate bill makes it through the Legislature; a landmark police bill does not, and more scenes from a whirlwind week in Sacramento as legislators scramble to vote on every bill by the end of the day Friday. (Sara Libby and Ry Rivard)

10. Opinion: Jerry Sanders Has a Right to Free Speech, Too

Nothing in state law in 2012 required the San Diego mayor to keep quiet on pension reform because he didn’t meet with labor unions first. The current city attorney is right to challenge the recent ruling on First Amendment grounds. (Jan Goldsmith)